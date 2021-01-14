LDA claims significant efficiency in working

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has geared up its efforts for achieving desired results from Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms and serving the public despite restrictions due to COVID-19.

With the introduction of EoDB reforms and setting up of e-Khidmat Center at LDA Office Johar Town in mid-July 2020, LDA not only paced up its timely disposal rate but also enhanced its approval rate of the applications received.

A total of 26222 new applications were received at One Window Cell of LDA while 24210 applications were disposed of during Aug-Dec 2020. In this period, the application approval rate of LDA stood at 58% in comparison to 42% in the same period of 2019. The Approval Rate of One Window applications, thus, increased by a considerable 16% in 2020, which shows that more than half number of applications were approved by LDA.

The yearly Timely Disposal Rate in 2020 also jumped to 42% in comparison to 27% in 2019 and 22 % in 2018 - a significant 15 percent increase from last year. The increased timely disposal rate coupled with a higher approval rate shows the improved functioning of LDA in 2020. The overall disposal rate of LDA also stood at an exceptional 92%.

Through e-Khidmat Center, a total of 3030 applications were received for Building Plan issuance out of which LDA passed 2026 Building Plans which included 1999 residential and 27 commercial plans, while 736 are under-process and 268 have been disposed of with objections. Though LDA is usually blamed for slow processing of applications, most of the delays are caused due to the verification of documents involving other departments such as sub-registrar, revenue, courts, and banks etc, while the blame is unjustly laid upon LDA.