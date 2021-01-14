BoR writes govt to repeal Consolidation of Holding Ordinance

LAHORE:Board of Revenue (BoR) has written the Punjab government to repeal the Punjab Consolidation of Holding Ordinance, 1960 (BoR), despite that 147 Mauzas are under consolidation operations in the province, The News has learnt.

According to sources in BOR, the standing committee of the cabinet on Legislative Business considered and approved the repeal of Punjab Consolidation of Holdings Ordinance, 1960 in principle in terms of Rule 33(1) of the Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011, subject to inclusion of a saving clause for on-going consolidation proceedings and vetting the draft legislation by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Sources in BOR, shared that senior member Board of Revenue had briefed the committee that the concept of consolidation of holdings was conceived to consolidate the fragmented agricultural pieces of lands of various landowners in particular revenue estate. Accordingly, Punjab consolidation of holdings ordinance was promulgated in the year1960. He explained that under section 4(2)(b) of the Punjab Consolidation of Holding Ordinance1960 consolidation process could be initiated if 51 percent of the landowners of a village owing more than 51 per cent land give consent in writing for initiation of consolidation proceedings.

Additionally, it was said that upon the directions of Punjab governor on March 4, 2002, a ban was imposed for ten years on taking up new villages under consolidation in the province. Instructions in this regard were issued to the field formation. Later on the ban was extended for five years in the light of order passed by the Punjab chief minister. Consequently, consolidation operations were halted in the whole province. After that ban period was extended further for two years.

Presently, 147 Mauzas are under consolidation operation in the Punjab. According to BoR, the concept of consolidation of land has lost its utility and efficacy because landowners prefer to exchange land through private transactions without going to the cumbersome process of consolidation of holdings.

The CM has given his approval that instant matter may be placed before the standing committee of the Cabinet on Legislative Business for its consideration. The standing committee of the Cabinet on Legislative Business decided its recommendations in its 34th meeting recently.

The prime issue that came under consideration during the standing committee meeting was to explore possibilities to complete consolidation operation within a year in all 147 Mauzas where consolidation operations are under process. The drafted bill incorporating the list of all 147 Mauzas has been drafted and submitted for reconsideration.