PU associate degree exams schedule issued

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of online admission forms & fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for Regular Candidates is 15 January to 1 March with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 2 March to 9 March.

Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for late college/private candidates is 15 January to 1 March with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 2 March, 2021 to 9 March.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19).

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three scholars. Those who received PhD degrees included Qudsia Fatima in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Teaching Strategies on Students” English Writing Skills at Secondary School Certificate and Ordinary Level”, Syed Kumail Abbas in the subject of Solid State Physics after approval of his thesis entitled “Multifunctional Behaviour of Iron Triad Based Nanostructures Prepared by Physical and Chemical Methods” and Saira Aftab in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialisation in Cell & Molecular Biology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Interaction of Cell Adhesion Genes Involved in Cancer Metastasis”.