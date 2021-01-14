Irrigation resources in Pothohar to be improved: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government is taking steps for improving irrigation resources in Pothohar region, said Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while presiding over a meeting here Wednesday.

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Director General Agency for Arid Area Development Rawalpindi Abdul Sattar Asyani, DG Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister said there was a great potential for country’s agriculture development by increasing the cultivation area of fruits and vegetables in the Pothohar region.

Punjab Agriculture Department and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi with each other’s cooperation should guide the farmers about the new skills, the minister said. Agriculture Department should create opportunities of practical training for the students of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, he added.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman briefed the participants that Arid University Rawalpindi was applying its research facility for solving the problems of pluvious areas. Agriculture Engineering Department of the university is being expanded for introducing the new courses connected with technology of these areas, he said.

interfaith harmony: The Ministry for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Punjab has developed a policy for interfaith harmony in collaboration with the Youth Development Foundation (YDF).

The policy is being discussed at different levels so that it can be implemented in true letter and spirit without any delay, this was stated by Ejaz Alam Augustine, Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while addressing a meeting attended by 15 members of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and others. The minister praised the initiative and called it a breakthrough in maintaining law and order in the province and discouraging hate speech, stigmatisation and discrimination of any sort on the basis of faith. He urged the members of the parliamentary committee to review and study the policy and take necessary steps so that its approval and implementation can be expedited.

On this occasion, Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director YDF, shared it with the participants that the policy was developed after getting input and suggestions from different stakeholders including youth representatives, parliamentarians, religious leaders, minority representatives, academia, civil society representatives, business community leaders, policy experts and the home department.

Augustine thanked the committee members for their support and praised the role of YDF in preparing the policy report, calling it an important milestone in the pursuit for interfaith harmony and lasting peace in the province.