Two LGH employees sacked

LAHORE:Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abdul Razzaq has dismissed two employees one for fake diploma and the other for remaining absent from duty.

A formal notification has also been issued in this regard and Anti-Corruption Department has been sent a letter for registration of a case against accused Mudassar Habib for having a fake diploma.

Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq said the employee who received salaries through fake credentials and fraud will have to return every penny to national exchequer. He added that exemplary punishment will be awarded to him.

Mudassar Habib was recruited as a Gastroscopy Assistant on August 12, 2009 on a diploma which was found bogus. Muhammad Afraz, a radiographer, has been absent continuously since May 1, 2020. He has been dismissed after completing departmental proceedings.