Resolution in PA for water, sewerage projects

LAHORE:A female parliamentarian of PML-N submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat against non-issuance of funds for water supply and sewerage projects in Lahore.

The PML-N member Sameera Komal submitted the resolution which stated that due to lack of funds, new water supply and drainage projects in the City have been buried in files. She stated that the area of Thokar Niaz Beg from Jinnah Hospital, which was deprived of water supply and sewerage infrastructure, was again overlooked.

In September 2020, approval was given to lay down a drainage line on Canal Road from Jinnah Hospital to Thokar as well as up-gradation of disposal station with millions of rupees but so far not a single brick could be laid down.

The resolution further said that new sewerage line on Ferozepur Road and two major trunk sewer projects could not be started in Gulberg area. The resolution demanded that immediate work be started in the areas deprived of drainage and water supply in the city.