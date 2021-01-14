24 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 24 patients died from COVID19 and 509 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,323 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 146,525 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,005 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,640,830 in the province.