Thu Jan 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

24 more die from corona

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

LAHORE:Around 24 patients died from COVID19 and 509 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,323 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 146,525 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,005 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,640,830 in the province.

