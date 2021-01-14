Fog to persist: Met

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with foggy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They further predicted that frost and dense fog were also expected at isolated places in Pothohar region while very cold weather was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan and cold and dry in other parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 4.8°C and maximum was 15.3°C.