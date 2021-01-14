Boris Johnson vows action over free school meals

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday school meal parcels shown to be poor-quality and low-value were "an insult", after Manchester United star Marcus Rashford highlighted another embarrassing scandal.

Johnson vowed the government "will do everything (it) can to ensure that no child goes hungry" during the coronavirus lockdown, following criticism that it was failing on the provision of the free food packages.

Rashford, who has been campaigning relentlessly on the issue since last year, again played a key role in pressuring ministers by this week sharing unhappy parents’ images of the meagre food supplies on social media.

The England striker’s calls for action prompted a discussion in parliament. "I don’t think anybody in this House (of Commons) is happy with the disgraceful images that we’ve seen of the food parcels that have been offered," Johnson told lawmakers in response.