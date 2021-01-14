New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

NEW YORK: New York City will terminate its contracts with the Trump Organisation following last week’s violent rampage at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as a growing number of businesses, lawmakers and groups move to put distance between themselves and the outgoing president over the deadly mob attack. The New York contracts cover a city-owned golf course in the Bronx, two ice-skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

"New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists," de Blasio, a Democrat, tweeted. "We’re taking steps to terminate agreements with the Trump Organization to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and the Ferry Point Golf Course."

The Trump Organisation has more than $17 million worth of contracts with New York City, de Blasio said. He told MSNBC that he was confident the city would win any legal challenge.