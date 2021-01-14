Over 80 killed in Ethiopia attack

ADDIS ABABA: More than 80 civilians died in the latest attack in an area of western Ethiopia that has seen recurring grisly violence in recent months, the national human rights commission said on Wednesday.

"We’ve received information that over 80 civilians were killed on January 12 in an area called Daletti" in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, Aaron Maasho, an advisor and spokesman for the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), told AFP. The village of Daletti is located in the Metekel area, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by assailants using guns, knives and other weapons in attacks going back to at least September.