Olympian Islahuddin abducted released in Karachi

KARACHI: Former hockey captain and ex-Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui was released after a brief abduction in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday. Earlier, the suspects continued to drive Islahuddin in his car for around an hour and later dropped him near the Safoora Chowrangi and escaped in the ex-Olympian’s car with his cell phone and cash. According to police, the ex-Olympian went to attend the funeral of another ex-Olympian Ahmed Alam’s mother in Block 16 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where three suspects kidnapped him. “As soon as I stepped outside of my car outside the Masjid to attend the funeral prayers, the suspects captured and forced me back into the backseat of the car,” he explained. “Two of them had guns and held me hostage at gunpoint.”

Siddiqui further said that the suspects continued to drive for around one an hour before dropping him near theSafoora Chowrangi. “They took my Honda Civic, wallet and cash Rs15,000 away with them after releasing me,” he explained. He further said that the suspects, conversing in Sindhi and Urdu, also inquired about the tracker in the car and continued to uninstall it. The complainant suspected that the suspects were car lifters who briefly abducted him to get information about the tracker. The ex-hockey player then approached the police and got a case registered.