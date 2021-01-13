The Kai Havertz Conundrum

Big expectations were attached with Kai Havertz when he joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, Havertz was the most exciting new entry for most Chelsea fans for this season. This excitement was not unfounded, Havertz was an incredible player at Bundesliga, netting 29 goals and providing 9 assists. But since his arrival at Chelsea, he hasn’t really turned up and is at the brunt of criticism by fans and media alike. What happened to Havertz, is this his fault, and what does the future hold for this generational talent?

Kai Havertz has recorded around 22 appearances so far this season for Chelsea in all competitions, but his contribution has been limited to just 11 goals/assists. While for most players these statistics might be impressive, a 90-million-pound signing needs to do more than just this.

At Leverkusen, Havertz was an extremely versatile player. He could play as a CF, an 8, a 10, a right-winger and even as a hybrid of all these. His technical ability has always been superior to most other players, being able to squeeze shots and passes from tight angles. Havertz was a complete attacking midfielder, and the team was built around his ability to get the best out of him. He had pacey wingers like Bailey who could run behind defences to create spaces, which allowed Havertz, the fastest player in Bundelisga, could have easier runs. All of these factors meant that Havertz had a system which played to his strengths. This is a common tradition in world football – shaping your entire tactical game plan around your best player. Real Madrid did this with Ronaldo, and Barcelona with Messi.

However, this wasn’t to be the case when he arrived at Chelsea. Since Eden Hazard’s departure, the club has worked to create an integrated team where everyone turns up. Havertz was never going to be the center point of Chelsea’s midfield, he was rather an accessory to a wider structure. Therefore, Havertz hasn’t had the same kind of positioning freedom as before. The two positions that Lampard has played him at are right-wing and RAM. Unsurprisingly, all his goals and assists have come from the attacking midfield position. But in Lampard’s 4-3-3, Havertz has to regularly trackback, with his average position being near the halfway line. That is problematic, Havertz is a space invader, and needs to play higher up the pitch.

A lot of these issues are rising from the personnel at Chelsea and not just Lampard’s playing style. Mason Mount was Chelsea’s go-to number 8 last season, and he hasn’t backed out since. He is giving consistently impactful performances every week, and it is very difficult to adjust two players of similar playing style in the team. Furthermore, Hakim Ziyech was another player that Chelsea added to their attacking arsenal, and while Lampard plays him on the right-wing, Ziyech tends to shift towards theattacking midfield position during the game. This means that Havertz is not only facing a problem adjusting with Mount but also Ziyech, who himself was Ajax’s player of the season multiple times.

Havertz hasn’t fit in the right way yet. It is easy to say that he is young, that the Premier League is too tough to perform in right away, but the fact remains: he has not been played to his full potential yet.

For now, Lampard should experiment with different midfield formations and see where Havertz clicks. From what I have seen, playing Havertz as an out-and-out attacking midfielder, with Mount and Kante as midfield covers seems to be the answer. Obviously, more time is need for him for to get back in his form, and if Chelsea can get him to perform like his Leverkusen days, they might just have a chance at the title.