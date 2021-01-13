close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
AFP
January 13, 2021

Australia’s Pucovski under injury cloud for fourth Test

Sports

AFP
January 13, 2021

SYDNEY: Australian opener Will Pucovski is in doubt for the fourth Test against India, with Cricket Australia confirming Tuesday that the opener dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sydney.

Pucovski’s performance in his first match for the Test side had been a bright spot for the Aussies, who were held to a draw in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

“Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

