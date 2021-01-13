Women team reaches South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team has reached South Africa under the leadership of captain Javariya Khan.

The team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Javariya is leading the team in the absence of team’s regular captain Bismah Maroof, who has pulled out of the series due to personal reasons.

The first ODI will be played on January 20, the second on January 23 and the third on January 26. The T20 series will start on January 29. The second match will be played on February 31 and the last on February 3.