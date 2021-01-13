Purchasing locomotives at higher rates: NAB decides to shelve inquiry against Kh Saad

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has decided to shelve an inquiry against former Railways minister and PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique over lack of evidence. In the complaint against Saad, he was accused of purchasing locomotives at higher rates to receive kickbacks. However, the NAB Lahore investigation team didn’t find any evidence against Khwaja after which a recommendation regarding closure of the inquiry has been forwarded to the NAB chairman. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in October 2020, the NAB had closed an inquiry against Saad for allegedly leasing Railways land to his favourites during his term as the federal Railways minister.