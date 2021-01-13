Christian holy place to be renovated

LAHORE: The Punjab Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee, headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, has decided to chalk out a master plan for the renovation of the most sacred place of the Christian community – Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam.

Sarwar also announced installation of a filtration plant at the Maryamabad Church and ordered expediting the construction of a road from the Sheikhupura Road to Maryamabad at a cost of Rs 66 million. The committee is working for the renovation of holy places of all religions across the province to promote religious tourism. In a meeting with Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam and other representatives of the Christian community, Sarwar said he himself visited the Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam (Maryamabad) and other places including the church.

It has been decided that besides renovation of the Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam, a master plan will be drawn up to ensure all facilities for tourists including accommodation. Sarwar said talks are being held with the agencies concerned of the federal government for the provision of electricity and gas. Fortunately, there are holy places of all religions in Pakistan, including Christians and Sikhs, from where “we can earn 4/5 billion dollars annually through promotion of tourism”.

Sarwar said more than 1.2 million people visit the Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam every year to perform religious rites. If the Ziarat has all basic facilities for tourists, the number of visitors will definitely increase.

He said the protection of life and property of the minorities living in Pakistan is a responsibility of the government. There is no doubt that Pakistan is the safest country for the minorities where according to the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the minorities are given religious freedom and protection.