APNS condoles Malik Liaquat’s death

LAHORE: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr Malik Liaquat Hussain, Director Marketing, Daily Din Lahore. The APNS office-bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.