PTI policies, not Covid-19, rendered 2 crore jobless: PPPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians in a rejoinder to the press conference of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that over 2 crore people have been made unemployed not by Covid-19 but due to the wrong policies of the PTI’s incapable government.

“Instead of taking credit of managing Covid-19 Asad Umar should advise the puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in a rejoinder to Asad’s press conference.

Shazia said it was very unfortunate that at the time of pandemic, a selected and inexperience government was ruling Pakistan. “If 50 percent Pakistanis were consuming half the amount of food they need then it was due to unprecedented price hike in the country,” she said.

She said that if people bought 54 percent less, it was due to reduction in their buying power while 47 percent people were forced to spend from their savings due to wrong economic policies of the government. “Thirty percent people were forced to take loans from their relatives and friends because the government has failed to maintain their income,” she said.

She said that Asad Umar did not mention how many people were made unemployed by this government from institutions like Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television, PIA, Steel Mills and PTDC. “The PTI pushed government employees towards poverty and hunger.”

Shazia said the minister did not tell us why the government employees are protesting against this government.

“The incapable government has destroyed industries and investments have dried up. The tariff increase of electricity and gas has become a norm of this regime.”