SC to hear Daniel Pearl murder case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals, filed by the Sindh government and Pearl’s parents, challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the SHC.

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel Pearl’s parents, said everyone in the case, including the court and witnesses, received threats. The case was shifted from Karachi to Hyderabad after receiving threats, he added.