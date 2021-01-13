Levies official killed, two hurt in firing incident

DERA BUGTI: A tribal elder and Dafadar of Levies forces was killed, while his son and a nephew were injured in firing of armed men over personal enmity here on Tuesday.

According to details accused, Wisho Khan Hotkani, sprayed bullets at three people in Muhammad Colony of Sui Dera Bugti over personal enmity. As a result of firing tribal elder and Levies Dafadar Zano Khan Hotkani was killed on the spot, while his son and a nephew were critically injured. The attacker fled the scene of crime.

The body and injured were shifted to local hospital, where the wounded people were referred to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahimyar Khan. The police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.