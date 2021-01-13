Navy test-fires anti-ship weapons

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

He expressed these views during an impressive fire power display in which Pakistan Navy (PN) Fleet units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing at North Arabian Sea. He also underscored that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its part in making defence of the country impregnable.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also witnessed the event along with other senior naval officers. Pakistan Navy submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torpedoes. The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s offensive capability and operational readiness.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.