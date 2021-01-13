Cop on polio duty martyred in Karak

KARAK: A police constable guarding a polio team was Tuesday gunned down in Latamber area, official sources said.

The unidentified assailants managed to escape taking away the official gun of the fallen cop.

Police sources said Junaidullah Khan, a resident of Mianki Banda in Tehsil Takht-i-Nusrati, was shot dead by some unidentified armed persons near Government Primary School Shah Muhammad Korona in Latamer Union Council in the morning when he was escorting a polio team administering anti-polio drops to children.

Police and personnel of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil Hospital in Latamber for autopsy. The first information report of the incident was registered by the Latamber Police Station.