Pakistan-Turkish-Azerbaijan: Second round of FMs trilateral talks today

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers (FMs) of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will be held here on Wednesday (today).

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to arrive here today, while the Turkish foreign minister, heading a delegation, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

“The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets,” said a Foreign Office announcement about the meeting. The 1st round of trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

Exploring possibilities for deepening trilateral cooperation in peace and security will also be on the table for the meeting. The three FMs would also explore trilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close relations, based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

This will be the first bilateral visit for Azerbaijan’s foreign minister. During his visit, he will also call on the president and the prime minister and meet other officials.

“The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

“At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” said the spokesman for the Foreign Office.