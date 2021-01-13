close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Cops lock police station to protect against wild boars

Top Story

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: Two wild boars entered Moro Police Station in Naushahroferoz on Tuesday, panicking the staff to lock themselves in and call in hunters.

The area people swarmed the police station to watch this interesting incident.

After some time, hunters along with hunting-dogs reached the police station and removed both the boars. They were later killed by the dogs.

