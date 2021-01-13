Centre not providing share of gas to Sindh, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: In a hard-hitting speech against the federal government for the persisting natural gas crisis in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pressed the Sindh-based allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to resign from the federal cabinet at once for the sake of public and to support the people of Sindh.

Shah stated this on Tuesday while delivering a policy statement of his government in the Sindh Assembly on the persisting gas crisis in the province. He said he was shocked that none of the Sindh members of PTI coalition protested at the federal meeting, which passed the controversial results of the population census except one who ‘merely objected.’

Instead, the GDA members of the coalition present in that cabinet should have resigned from their portfolios. The least what the Sindh-based allies of the ruling PTI could have done was to leave the cabinet to register their protest. He said that some real sacrifice has to be rendered for supporting the people of Sindh and merely giving statements was not enough. “But I know that you wouldn’t do this as you are not capable of making sacrifices,” said the Sindh while referring to the allies of the PTI’s federal cabinet.

He said the people of Sindh had the foremost right to consume the gas but the federal government was continuously trampling upon this right. The CM said that he had written to the prime minister on the gas crisis and referred to the Article-158 of the Constitution and informed the PM that gas

crisis had become an acute problem.

He charged the PM’s advisers of misguiding him (the PM) and he continues to be misled. He said that Sindh is producing 2,500 to 2,600 MMCFD natural gas and the province should get 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD gas for its own needs. He said that 450 MMCFD volume of natural gas produced in the province was unconstitutionally and unduly supplied to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. The CM said that he had once again written to the PM demanding to stop the action. “All I want is the Constitution to be followed in this regard,” he said.

The Sindh CM said that the domestic consumers in the province are facing serious hardships as they don’t have gas for cooking and they should be supplied the commodity on foremost priority. Afterwards, he said the indigenous industries of the province should be supplied gas. He also slammed the federal government for its failure to timely import LNG before the winter. He lamented that the entire country had plunged into darkness owing to the breakdown in the national grid but the spokesmen for the federal government blamed the past governments. Calling for fair accountability into the nationwide crisis, Murad Ali Shah questioned the government for laying the blame on a foreman and a plant operator.

The Sindh CM alleged that the industrialists in the province were suffering due to mismanagement of the federal government as they are not getting due amount of gas supply. He said that federal government made the industrialists sign contracts to get expensive LNG but failed to place timely orders for it.

Without mentioning the name of Leader of Opposition in the house Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the Sindh CM recalled that someone had tried to “shame the present rulers on this issue in September last year.” But, Shah added the opposition leader had to submit his resignation to the PM after criticising them for failure to provide gas to the province.

Following this, the opposition legislators in the Sindh Assembly resorted to protest as the opposition leader was not given the opportunity by the speaker to respond to the remarks of the Sindh chief minister. The opposition leader, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said that he had the right to respond in the house as the Sindh CM had mentioned his name in his speech.