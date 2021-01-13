Inter-ministerial body to probe Broadsheet scandal, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that an inter-ministerial committee had been formed to probe the Broadsheet scandal, reports Geo News citing the state radio.

“Different interviews have come forth and after the London High Court’s decision, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to further dissect the matter," said Faraz, adding that the committee would not only minutely probe the fine points of the case, but also determine how the country’s wealth was looted, and how the firm, after it had made important discoveries, was approached by someone said to be Nawaz Sharif’s cousin to have the family’s name removed from the matter after which the CEO said, “We don’t deal with crooks."

The information minister said that those who had made a mockery of the state institutions, damaged the national kitty and dragged the country in litigation which caused great embarrassment to it would be dealt with after the committee shared its own findings. According to the state radio, Faraz said that the cabinet had also approved a bill under which powers of the auditor general of Pakistan would be enhanced to ensure transparency. He said that automation and digitisation would be introduced in the office of the auditor general and issuance of cheques would be automated to prevent delay and fraud. The minister said the government was working hard to bring about institutional reforms and it was decided that they would be made public soon.

Furthermore, a crackdown has begun against filling stations selling smuggled petrol, the radio reported, citing the minister. “A crackdown has started against pumps involved in selling substandard smuggled petrol, which poses hazards not only to the environment but also adversely impacts the functionality of vehicles. The smuggling of petrol causes a loss of Rs180 billion to the national exchequer and 2,090 pumps have been identified which are involved in it," he added. He said that so far 192 petrol pumps had been sealed for selling smuggled oil and they were directed to furnish the record of their sales and purchases in a week.