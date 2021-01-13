Power breakdown occurred due to human error

ISLAMABAD: A report outlining the reasons for the recent electricity blackout in the country has been submitted to the Power Division.

According to Geo News, the report was submitted by the National Power Control Centre, stating that on January 09 at 11:41pm, the 500KV Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line’s circuits 1 and 2 tripped. As a result, the 500KV Guddu-Muzaffargarh and Guddu-Dera Ghazi Khan transmission lines also tripped, causing the entire power system to shut down. As per the report, before the blackout, the frequency of the system was 49.85 and it was generating a total of 10,311MW electricity, of which 1,257MW was being generated from water, 983MW was generated through the government’s thermal power plants, while 8,070MW electricity was coming from independent power producers (IPPs).

The report added that the restoration process of the system started from Tarbela, Mangla, and Warsak powerhouses but the system continued tripping due to high frequency fluctuations. To stabilise the system, Tarbela and Mangla were interlinked.

Power was restored across all the country by 7:40pm on January 10, the report said, adding that the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)’s network was connected to K-Electric at 6:44pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the whole system tripped as the circuit breaker of Guddu Power Plant was switched off erroneously. The staff working during day-time went home without closing the circuit breaker and the night shift persons closed it without removing the earthing, which caused tripping at the Guddu Power Plant.