Cheap tactics can’t pressurise us: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday termed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar’s allegations a pack of lies.

Talking to the media here, he said, “Cheap tactics cannot pressurise us. It is need of the hour to get rid of ineligible rulers,” adding, if not the prime minister, then who else was responsible for destroying the country’s economy.

He said character-assassination of people was done by imprisoning them.

“I was accused of committing Rs70 billion corruption one and a half years ago and the authorities are still unable to form a joint investigation team (JIT) on the matter,” he said.

He said Multan-Sukkur Motorway was constructed by China and not Pakistan and the incumbent ministers were leveling allegations of corruption against China to sabotage relations.