SNGPL teams tighten noose around gas pilferers

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Peshawar region, in its continued extensive taskforce activities in Peshawar city and its suburbs, has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas with a view to curbing Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) losses.

During the said operations in Peshawar city, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki, DI Khan and Charsadda, the SNGPL teams unearthed 818 underground connections, replaced 395 suspected/reversed domestic metres and disconnected 19 domestic to commercial use connections.

The SNGPL teams disconnected 19 connections on compressor use, removed one illegal connection and three illegal lines, where gas was being supplied to approximately 90 number of houses and lodged 32 FIRs.