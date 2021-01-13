Ashrafi meets Kuwaiti ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said that Pakistan wants unity and stability in all Muslim countries and efforts on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait to improve ties among Gulf countries positive and welcoming.

In a meeting with Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi here on Tuesday, Ashrafi said that five million Pakistanis were working in Gulf countries and Pakistan willing and committed for unity and stability in the entire Muslim world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan takes keen interest in resolving issues and challenges of expatriate Pakistanis, working in Gulf countries. He said new employment opportunities are being established in UAE and as per past traditions, Pakistanis will play an imperative role on restructuring of UAE and Gulf countries.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council, which held in 'Al-Alaah proved a milestone to address the issues of Gulf countries. He said efforts in this regard on part of Ameer-e-Kuwait, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Ameer-e-Qatar and Saudi Crown Prince are very welcoming and positive. He said that reconciliatory role in this regard on part of Bahrain, Egypt, UAE and Amman is good omen for the entire Muslim world. “Delegates from different Muslim countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, are likely to make visits of Pakistan in coming months and cooperation will be extended between Pakistan and Arab countries through these exchange of visits,” he said.

Kuwait's Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that Pakistan is very important Muslim country and Kuwait boosts its relations with Pakistan. He said that Kuwait's leadership and its people want to extend cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of bilateral cooperation. “Pakistan's prestige and position among Muslim countries can't be ignored,” he said.