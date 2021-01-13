Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference warns against conspiracies by Qadiyanis

LAHORE: Speakers at a meeting of the Ulema Board of Aalmi Khatm-e-Nabuwwat have warned that despite the constitutional amendment declaring Qadiyanis as non-Muslims, certain elements had been conniving with them to continue their conspiracies.

Addressing the meeting, the Ulema said the success of Qadiyanis in achieving the rights of worshipping in the manner of Muslims under the cover of Minority Commission’s protection and in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan was a glaring example of their conspiracies.

The meeting held to review the preparations of local Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference scheduled for January 30 at Makki Masjid, New Anarkali, was chaired by secretary information Maulana Azizur Rehman Sani, who said Qadiyanis must be stopped from using different platforms for their conspiracies.

Other speakers stressed the need for speeding up the struggle to counter the conspiracies of Qadiyanis.

The meeting was also addressed by Maulana Abdul Naeem, members of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee Mian Rizwan Nafees, Hafiz Ashraf Gujjar, Maulana Jameelur Rehman, Qari Osama Salem, Maulana Huzaifa Hashim, Maulana Khalid Mehmood, Qari Zahoorul Haq, Maulana Mohammad Mian, Qari Mehmood Mian, Maulana Aslam Usmani, Qari Tayyeb Tahir, Maulana Aziz Rabbani, Mufti Muhammad Umar, Maulana Mehmoodul Hasan and others.