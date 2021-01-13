NAB chief asks regional offices to improve efficiency

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal directed the regional bureaus for effective oversight to improving the standard and quality of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations, so that references were filed on the basis of solid evidence.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of the organisation at its headquarters to review the overall performance, especially under trial cases in accountability courts. It was also attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah, and DGs of regional bureaus. The NAB chairman ordered utilisation of all available resources for concluding mega corruption cases on a scientific basis, so that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations could be completed within the prescribed timeframe as per SOPs. “Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured with persistent vigilance,” he said and directed the regional bureaus to ensure that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations were carried out on the basis of solid evidence having statements of accused persons, witnesses and other relevant documentary evidence so that corrupt elements could be brought to justice.

He said that hard work, commitment, dedication, professionalism and experience proved helpful in investigations and the NAB strongly believed in capacity building of its investigation officers. The meeting decided that functioning of NAB’s forensic science laboratory should be reviewed so that the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations could be improved. The NAB chairman also directed all bureaus to ensure cases were pursued in an effective way. The meeting was told that more than 1,230 references were under trial in accountability courts. Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB had recovered Rs714 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly.