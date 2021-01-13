PAF chief visits Azerbaijan, meets commander Azeri Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Commander Azerbaijan Air Force Lt. Gen Ramiz Tahirov during his visit to the friendly country on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion. The Air Chief praised the professionalism of Azerbaijan Air Force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support; especially in the domain of training.

Commander Azerbaijan Air Force commended the high standards of the PAF training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel. He also lauded the indigenisation efforts under taken by PAF; especially the JF-17 programme.

Later, the Air Chief also met with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan. Matters related to mutual interests were discussed with a consensus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation. Earlier, the Air Chief also visited the Martyrs’ Alley and laid the floral wreath.