Gas leak kills five of a family

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family, including a man, his wife and three daughters died due to gas leakage at Phul Ghulab Road opposite the Ayub Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident reportedly occurred due to gas leakage. The family was living at street No.7 Phul Ghuab Road.

All the victims were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital for autopsy. The dead were identified as Javed Muhammad, his wife

Yasmeen Bibi and three daughters namely Maryam, 11, Marwa, 6, and Aqsa, 8-month old.

Eyewitnesses said that the Rescue 1122 were called by the locals.

DSP Mirpur Sabir Khan said the incident occurred due to gas leakage. He said the deceased was a driver and had been residing at the upper storey of the house since long. The DSP said that the tenant of Javed contacted the police after realising that the upper portion of the house was closed till 4pm.

The police rushed to the spot and after breaking the door found gas leakage in the room and recovered all five members' families.