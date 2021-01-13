OGRA grants gas sale/marketing licenses to two private companies

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued two licenses to private companies for natural gas/RLNG sale and marketing in the country who plan to privately import the super-cooled gas. They have also applied for getting idle capacity on the second LNG terminal.

The regulator issued these licenses to Tabeer Energy Marketing (Pvt) Limited (TEMPL) and Energas Marketing (Pvt) Limited (EMPL), Karachi, for sale of unutilised/idle capacity of LNG terminal. In December 17, OGRA had held a public hearing on the applications for the sale/marketing licenses and the licenses were granted on Dec 20, 2020. Both the companies are setting up LNG terminals without government’s guarantees. The licenses have been granted initially for 10 years, effective from 8 January 2021.

Since the government is paying multi-million dollars each month as capacity charges to the LNG terminals (even for idle capacity), so the regulators think that granting it to the private sector will save the public spending. It will also give space to the private sector to come to this business, as the government plans to gradually come out of it. The licensee shall be entitled to charge RLNG/natural gas price in accordance with the government policy guidelines.

The licensee have been granted one year to fulfill certain conditions to start operations otherwise their licenses will be revoked.