LAHORE: An Accountability Court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering and assets beyond means reference against PML-N President Sahbaz Sharif's family by January 16.

The court directed the Federal Board of Revenue to submit tax audit 2014 of Shahbaz Sharif on the next hearing. Jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security. During the course of hearing, Shahbaz requested the court to include his two consultants in a medical board earlier constituted on the court order. He once again spoke about the Chiniot mining case, claiming that he had saved billions of rupees of the nation. The court adjourned the case until January 16.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar questioned who would probe the fine imposed on the NAB in the Broadsheet case. Talking to the media after the hearing, he said Lahore had turned into a waste dump. He said the government had withdrawn its petition in the London High Court and questioned wasn't it shame that the account of the High Commissioner of Pakistan had been frozen. "It is a government of mafias and Imran Khan does not know public problems nor their solution," he said, adding that the PML-N would protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. PML-N spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said that Imran Khan had no business but owned assets of millions. She questioned whether there was any institution in Pakistan which could hold Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar accountable.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that every party parliamentarian should attend Sahbaz Sharif's hearing. Taking notice of the absence of party parliamentarians at the court, he said that Shahbaz Sharif was the president of the party and all MPAs of Lahore should attend his hearing.

Talking to the media outside the court, he said, "The absence of Lahore parliamentarians from the court during his hearing was discussed several times in party meetings and if an MPA has any important engagement, they should inform the party about it, while the rest should attend the hearing." He said only a few MPAs had arrived at the court but more should come and it would encourage party members and workers. He claimed the presence of more members would prove Shahbazâ€™s innocence.