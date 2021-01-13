close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 13, 2021

Three killed in two different accidents in Nowshera

National

 
January 13, 2021

NOWSHERA: Three persons were killed in two separate accidents here on Tuesday. 17-year-old son Shayan was hit by a speeding dumper truck when he was crossing a road. The boy was killed on the spot. A speeding tractor-trolley struck a motorcycle near Kheshgi Chongi on Nowshera-Mardan road. Two bike-riders were killed on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan