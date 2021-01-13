Three killed in two different accidents in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Three persons were killed in two separate accidents here on Tuesday. 17-year-old son Shayan was hit by a speeding dumper truck when he was crossing a road. The boy was killed on the spot. A speeding tractor-trolley struck a motorcycle near Kheshgi Chongi on Nowshera-Mardan road. Two bike-riders were killed on the spot.