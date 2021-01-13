close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
January 13, 2021

Another loses life while filming on TikTok

January 13, 2021

SUKKUR: TikTok craze has claimed the life of a woman in Larkana on Tuesday. Police sources said Sarwar Khatoon, w/o Amir Kalihoro, accidentally shot himself while recording a TikTok video at the Baqrani Road Muhalla. She was shifted to the emergency ward of a Civil Hospital Chandika Medical College Larkana in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

