Another loses life while filming on TikTok

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: TikTok craze has claimed the life of a woman in Larkana on Tuesday. Police sources said Sarwar Khatoon, w/o Amir Kalihoro, accidentally shot himself while recording a TikTok video at the Baqrani Road Muhalla. She was shifted to the emergency ward of a Civil Hospital Chandika Medical College Larkana in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.