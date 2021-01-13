GIMS carries out more liver, kidney transplants

SUKKUR: Dr Abdul Wahab, head of the department of liver transplant and HPB surgery, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur, has said the department had started liver and kidney transplants since 2019, and carried out 330 liver and 102 kidney transplants during the period by a team of nine surgeons.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr Abdul Wahab said a team of five international German consultants had conducted only 20 liver transplant surgeries and then he and his team had taken all the responsibilities on their shoulders to run the department of liver transplant. He said patients came from throughout Pakistan, including Punjab, Balochistan and KPK, saying the OPD has been catering to as many as 250 patients. He said cost of a liver transplant is Rs4 to 5 million but GIMS did not charge a single penny from any patient.