Scholarships awarded to children of fallen KP cops

MARDAN: The annual education scholarships were awarded to the children of martyred policemen at the police lines here. The cheques worth more than Rs4.4 million were distributed among 123 children of the police martyrs at a ceremony.

Addressing the function, DPO Zahidullah Khan said that children of police martyrs should get higher education. He added the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police made matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace to the country. He added that police martyrs would never be forgotten. “Today, peace and order in the country is due to their everlasting sacrifices,” he added.