January 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2021

Covid-19 infects six more in Nowshera

National

Our Correspondent
NOWSHERA: Six more suspected patients tested positive for the Covid-19, raising the confirmed case to 1,880 in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told media that the surge of coronavirus-infected patients continued unabated with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that six more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,880. The officials added that 1,566 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 255 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes. The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. They appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.

