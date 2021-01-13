Cop on polio duty martyred in Karak

KARAK: A police constable deputed to provide security to a polio team was gunned down in Latamber area here on Tuesday, official sources said.

The unidentified assailants managed to escape from the scene. They also took away the official gun of the fallen cop. Police sources said that Junaidullah Khan, a resident of Mianki Banda in Tehsil Takht-i-Nusrati, was shot dead by some unidentified armed persons near the Government Primary School Shah Muhammad Korona in Latamer Union Council in the morning when he was escorting a polio team administering anti-polio drops to children.

Police and personnel of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil Hospital in Latamber for autopsy. The first information report of the incident was registered at the Latamber Police Station. After learning about the incident, Assistant Commissioner Karak Muhammad Shah Jamil and other officials rushed to the hospital.