What have we done?

According to the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) report, human activity has caused the loss of 83 percent of all wild

mammals and half of plants; cut down half the planet’s trees; threatened one million species with extinction; severely altered 75 percent of ice-free land; and fully exploited, overexploited or depleted 90 percent of fish stocks.

Experts say that the rising number of emerging viruses is largely the result of ecological destruction and wildlife trade. We are slowly killing our planet without even realising it.

Muhammad Firas Qureshi

Islamabad