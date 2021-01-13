Cop martyred in attack on polio vaccine team in KP

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: A police officer was martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday when a polio vaccination team he was escorting was attacked in a drive-by shooting.

The attack in Karak, marked the second day of a five-day national immunisation drive. State media reported that the policeman was a constable, and specified the location of the attack at Takht Nusrati, situated on the area bordering Bannu and Karak districts.

“A policeman escorting a polio team came under attack... they came on a motorcycle and opened fire from the back,” said Naqeeb Khan, a police official in Karak. “The policeman was killed on the spot,” he told AFP. Another senior police official in the town confirmed details of the incident.

According to Karak’s District Police Officer, the workers of the anti-polio team escaped unhurt. He added that the assailants manage to flee the crime scene. An investigation has begun to arrest “culprits involved anti-state elements”.

The United Nations says endemic polio has been eliminated in every country of the world apart from Pakistan and Afghanistan, where vaccination teams are viewed with suspicion. The latest polio effort aims to vaccinate more than 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan with the help of around 285,000 frontline workers.