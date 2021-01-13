Haseen Habib win Southern Regional final of 21st National Seniors Cup

KARACHI: Haseen Habib beat Factdate by 27 runs in the Southern Region final played at the Naya Nazimabad Stadium the other day.

The national final will be played between Haseen Habib and winners of Northern Zone on January 17 at Naya Nazimabad Stadium.

Haseen Habib scored 185 runs for loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mati-ur-Rehman scored a brilliant 94 not out off 61 balls with three sixes and 10 fours. Ahmed Hussain scored 28 and Zulfiqar Lehri 25 runs. Kashif Habib took two wickets for 47 runs.

Factdate batting second were all out for 158 runs in 19.4 overs. Ghazanfar Richi scored 40 runs off 28 balls with seven fours and Irfan Ali Khan scored 34. Zulfiqar Lehri produced a match-winning spell of 5 wickets for 20 runs which earned him the Player of the Final award. Naqeeb Agha took two wickets for 20 runs.

Naqeeb Agha of Haseen Habib was declared the Best Bowler, Faisal Mirza of Total Energy the Best Batsman, Azhar Khan of Omar Associates the Best Wicketkeeper and Jaffer Qureshi of Omar Associates the Best All Rounder.