Risja forms election body

ISLAMABAD: A five-member committee was constituted Tuesday at a meeting of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) to update the membership list and conduct the association’s elections within a month.

The committee included Zahid Yaqoob Khawaja, Arif Khan, V David, Sohail Raja and Abdul Mohi Shah as its members.

Over 25 sports journalists of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the two-hour long meeting held at Jinnah Stadium to discuss issues pertaining to sports journalists in twin cities.

The members observed that the Risja forum was open to all those who would follow association’s constitution in letter and spirit.

Risja members who attended the meeting include Faheem Anwar, Shaharyar Khan, Gabriel de Souza, Zahid Khawaja, Zulfikar Baig, Abid Malik, Nasir Naqvi, Ayaz Akbar, Mohsin Ali, Arif Khan, Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Abbasi, Raja Mohsin, Muhammad Arshad Gondal, Sohail Raja, Obaidur Rehman, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Aamir Bashir, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mazhar Javed, Rana Tanvir Ahmed, V David, Afzal Javed, Abdul Qadir, Rehan Sheikh and Fahim Akhtar.