Gul to be Gladiators bowling coach

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have signed World T20 winner Umar Gul as their bowling coach ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gul, who is regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers, will replace legendary all-rounder Abdur Razzaq as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against issuing no-objection certificates to national coaches and head coaches of provincial teams.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said on Tuesday that he is delighted with signing of Gul. “Gul will bring in load of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari,” Nadeem stated.

“He ruled the T20 format for years so we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement and it’s like a family member returning to the team. I also want to thank Razzaq for his exceptional services over the years,” said Nadeem.

The 36-year-old played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Pakistan and took 163, 179 and 85 wickets, respectively.

He represented Gladiators in the first two seasons of PSL.

Gladiators Head Coach Moin Khan said that this move will prove beneficial for the team. “We looked at both local and foreign options and felt that Gul will prove to be the best choice for us because of his understanding of modern day cricket. He dominated the best players of the world in T20 format so he will be a perfect guide to our bowling group,” Moin stated.

The fast bowler said that he cannot wait to get going with Gladiators. “I’m thrilled to join one of the best PSL franchises,” he said.

“They have some amazing young bowlers and I can’t wait to work with them. I want to thank Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan for believing in me and giving me this massive opportunity.”