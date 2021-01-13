Khurram’s century helps Sindh down Central Punjab

KARACHI: Khurram Manzoor blasted 119 off 120 deliveries as Sindh recorded their second successive win when they downed Central Punjab by six wickets in their third round outing of the Pakistan Cup One-day tournament for the First XI here at NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Khurram smashed ten fours and one six in his 25th List A hundred to enable Sindh to chase the 288-run target in the 47th over after losing four wickets. Khurram added 108 for the second wicket with skipper Saud Shakeel, who scored 58 off 62 balls, smacking six fours. Khurram then dominated the third wicket 85-run stand with Asad Shafiq, who belted 28 off 30 balls, hammering one four. Azam Khan (29*) and Saad Ali (10*) then put on 48 for the fifth wicket unbroken stand to seal the win. Azam hit one six and one four in his run-a-ball knock.

Hasan Ali, Ahmad Bashir and Bilal Asif got one wicket each.

Earlier, Ali Zaryab (68) and Tayyab Tahir (52) shared 116 for the second wicket to help Central Punjab post 287 all out in 48.2 overs.

Ali smashed four fours and two sixes from 73 balls, while Tayyab hammered three fours and two sixes from 63 balls. Hasan Ali smashed a fiery 28-ball 44, striking four sixes and two fours. Young fast bowler Mohammad Umar (4-59) and Anwar Ali (4-48) bowled superbly. Saud Shakeel captured 2-34.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their second win from three games when they snatched a two-wicket win from Balochistan here at the SBP Ground.

Sahibzada Farhan hammered career-best 155 off 135 balls to enable KP to achieve the 378-run target with two balls to spare. Charsadda-born Farhan hammered 15 fours and three sixes in his commanding knock while opening the innings. He shared 185 runs for the third wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who chipped in with an aggressive 68-ball 81, striking three fours and four sixes.

Towards the end, skipper Khalid Usman (56) and Sajid Khan (27*) displayed aggressive batting to make the chase possible. Khalid hammered five fours and two sixes in his quick-fire 33-ball knock. Sajid struck two sixes and one four in his 15-ball knock. The duo added 67 quick runs for the eighth wicket.

Left-arm pacer Taj Wali was the pick of the bowlers with 4-74. Umaid Asif claimed 2-54.

Earlier, Bismillah Khan hammered 92 off 90 balls and was supported by other top order batsmen to guide Balochistan to a huge total of 377-6.

Bismillah shared 143 for the second wicket with left-handed discarded international Awais Zia, who hit 61-ball 66, smacking six fours and two sixes. Skipper Imran Farhat (77) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (55) further built on the total with a 132-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Imran Farhat, playing his last season, smashed four sixes and three fours from 68 balls, while Akbar hammered three fours and one six from 42 deliveries. Ayaz Tasawwar blasted a fiery 16-ball 38 not out, striking four fours and two sixes.

Fast bowlers Irfanullah Shah (2-65) and Arshad Iqbal (2-79) were the successful bowlers.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, Northern recorded their third win on the trot when they defeated Southern Punjab by 57 runs to maintain their top spot on the points table.

Asif Ali (127) and skipper Mohammad Nawaz (52) batted well to guide Northern to 306-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Asif, a discarded international, hit 17 fours and five towering sixes in his rapid 70-ball knock, his fourth List A century. Nawaz smashed five fours in his 77-ball knock.

Mohammad Ilyas was the pick of the bowlers with 4-61 in ten overs. Leggie Zahid Mahmood claimed 2-43 in ten overs.

In response, Southern Punjab were folded for 249 in the 46th over. Mukhtar Ahmad hit 139 off 134 balls, smashing 12 fours and six sixes in his fourth List A hundred. Sohaib Maqsood belted 27-ball 40, smashing seven fours and two sixes. Mohammad Ismail was the pick of the bowlers with 3-47. Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad and Mohammad Nawaz got two wickets each.