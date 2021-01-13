Babar retains fifth spot in ICC batting ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained his 5th position in ICC Test batting rankings while Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan made advances.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson retained the top spot. Steve Smith of New Zealand took second place while Henry Nicholls leaped into the top 10.

Babar retained his spot although he missed the recent Tests against New Zealand because of an injury.

Azhar’s knocks of 93 and 37 in the second Test helped him advance seven places to 18th position.